A 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub in Providence, according to police

Providence police are investigating after a mother allegedly left her baby alone in a bathtub this weekend, and the infant drowned, The Boston Globe reported.

“A 10 month old boy was found in the bathtub, drowned,” Providence Police Major David Lapatin wrote in an email Monday to the Globe. “The mother had left him alone. We are still in the middle of the investigation. Nothing to report.”

Police are still investigating the incident, which took place at 244 Chad Brown St.

