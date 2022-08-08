Local Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H. The incident occurred Saturday morning.

A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.

“Others in the area were able to quickly locate him and bring him to shore,” police said. “CPR was performed and he was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where he was pronounced deceased.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Marine Patrol Lt. Crystal McLain of the New Hampshire State Police at [email protected] or 603-227-2113.