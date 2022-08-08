Three-alarm fire reported in Lexington along Mass. Ave.

Newsletter Signup
A large fire broke out Monday afternoon in Lexington.
The three-alarm blaze was caused by electrical equipment at a substation in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue in historic Lexington Center, WCVB reported. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom, followed by plumes of black smoke and flames.
Eversource confirmed to WBZ NewRadio that the flames had been extinguished by just after 7 p.m. The fire was reported around 6 p.m. There were no power outages associated with the blaze.
Massachusetts Avenue and the nearby Minuteman Commuter Bikeway were closed off while first responders worked to make sure the area was safe.
The area where the fire was located is a block away from Lexington’s town office building, and across the street from the postal office. The Lexington police station was also located nearby until last week, when it moved to a temporary headquarters in another part of town to allow construction on a new police headquarters to begin.
