Authorities investigating fatal stabbing of Everett man

Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Everett that left a 45-year-old resident of the city dead late Monday night.
The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said the initial investigation indicates that the man was stabbed after a “brief” altercation around 10:22 p.m. on Cherry Street. Police arriving on the scene located the 45-year-old Everett man, and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation into his killing remains active and ongoing, according to the DA’s office.
