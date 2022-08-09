Local Authorities investigating fatal stabbing of Everett man The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Everett that left a 45-year-old resident of the city dead late Monday night.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said the initial investigation indicates that the man was stabbed after a “brief” altercation around 10:22 p.m. on Cherry Street. Police arriving on the scene located the 45-year-old Everett man, and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into his killing remains active and ongoing, according to the DA’s office.