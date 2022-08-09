Former WBZ anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has died

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Uma Pemmaraju, a former reporter and anchor at WBZ, has passed away at the age of 64, according to the station.
After working at WBZ from 1992 to 1996, Pemmaraju headed to New York City where she worked at Fox News and then Bloomberg News, WBZ reports.
Her family told the Boston station that she was a “noble soul and pioneer” as an Indian-Asian American news woman.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.