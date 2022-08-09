Local Former WBZ anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has died She was 64.

Uma Pemmaraju, a former reporter and anchor at WBZ, has passed away at the age of 64, according to the station.

After working at WBZ from 1992 to 1996, Pemmaraju headed to New York City where she worked at Fox News and then Bloomberg News, WBZ reports.

Her family told the Boston station that she was a “noble soul and pioneer” as an Indian-Asian American news woman.

