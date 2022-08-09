Local Legoland Discovery Center Boston to close till spring for $12 million renovation "By creating this highly interactive indoor LEGO experience we will give families a place to play, explore, create and have fun together." "Mini Land" is a recreation of Boston, using Lego bricks, at Legoland Discovery Center in Somerville. Wendy Maeda / The Boston Globe

Legoland Discovery Center Boston in Somerville’s Assembly Row, which opened in 2014, is closing to undergo a $12 million renovation to evolve its offerings and increase interactive experiences. When complete, it’ll be the first Lego Discovery Center in North America, according to the company.

The renovation begins Sept. 6, and the center aims to reopen in spring 2023. The plan includes a Lego Space digital experience, a space for imaginative play called Creative Club, a Mini World constructed from 1.5 million Lego bricks, a Duplo Park for preschoolers, and a Lego laser maze and climbing wall area called the Hero Zone.

The idea behind the renovation is to “allow more family learning-through-play activities,” the company said.

Lego is working with Merlin Entertainments, a company that holds over 130 attractions around the world including Madame Tussauds, The London Eye, and Legoland parks and resorts.

“By creating this highly interactive indoor LEGO experience we will give families a place to play, explore, create and have fun together,” said Chief Product and Marketing Officer at The LEGO Group Julia Goldin. “Working closely with Merlin Entertainments and their expertise in the location-based entertainment sector, we hope to spark curiosity, creativity and imagination for the builders of tomorrow.”

There are currently 27 Legoland Discovery Centers and one Lego Discovery Center around the world.