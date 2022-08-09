Local Transit police seek person of interest in sexual assault at Tufts Medical Center station Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

Transit police are searching for a person of interest in a sexual assualt that occured last week at the Tufts Medial Center MBTA station.

Police said the assault happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The department released photos of a person who they described as a person of interest in the investigation.

“If you know the whereabouts or identity of said person please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit,” police said.

Members of the public can submit information at 617-222-1050 or by anonymously texting transit police at 873873.

Please help us ID this person of interest re:Sexual Assault Investigation. #MBTA Tuftshttps://t.co/M3pISRJZyf pic.twitter.com/Iq2QY0vUIn — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 8, 2022