Local Acting superintendent: Boston schools on track to meet first deadlines in state improvement plan Future mandates include beginning implementation of a district-wide inclusion policy for special education by Nov. 1 and having 95 percent of buses arrive on time each month.





Boston education leaders said that they have launched initiatives to improve special education services, student transportation, and school safety and that the district is on track to meet 10 mandates issued by the state by the Aug. 15 deadline. The 10 are the first in a series of requirements Boston officials agreed to with Massachusetts education leaders to avoid a state takeover of the long struggling district. At a meeting of the School Committee, district administrators said that four of the required steps are already complete, while the others will be done by the Monday deadline.

“We fully expect that we will meet or exceed all the benchmarks that are outlined in the Systemic Improvement Plan,” Acting Superintendent Drew Echelson said in an interview before the meeting.

Of the 24 mandates in the agreement with the state, 10 must be completed by Monday — nine by the district and one by the state. As of Wednesday, Boston Public Schools has completed mandates to commission a safety audit, hire a team to improve special education services, and launch an evaluation of the transportation system, according to Monica Hogan, who is spearheading the agreement as the new assistant superintendent of data strategy and implementation.

