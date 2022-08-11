Local Watch: Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in December 2019, authorities say Harmony's remains still have not been found. Harmony Montgomery has been missing since 2019. Crystal Renee Sorey / Courtesy Photo

New Hampshire authorities announced Thursday that the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation. Officials said it is believed the little girl was murdered in Manchester, New Hampshire, in December 2019 but her remains have not been found.

This story will be updated.

___

New Hampshire authorities on Thursday are expected to announce an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and U.S. Marshal Enoch F. Willard will join him for a press conference at 2 p.m.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reports the officials are expected to announce that the search for Harmony is shifting to a homicide investigation.

Advertisement:

Harmony was last seen at a home in Manchester in October 2019, when she was 5 years old, but she was not formally reported missing until December 2021. A month earlier, her mother, Crystal Sorey, began raising concerns that she hadn’t seen her daughter in more than six months. She had lost custody of Harmony, who is blind in one eye, in 2018.

At the time of her disappearance, Harmony was living with her father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, who have both since been charged in relation to the case. The couple, who are estranged, told police that Harmony was brought to be with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving in 2019. But the girl’s mother said she last saw Harmony during a phone video conversation around Easter that year.

Adam Montgomery, who has an extensive criminal record, was charged in January with assaulting Harmony in July 2019 and giving the child a black eye. He’s also been accused of unrelated firearms theft charges.

Meanwhile, Kayla Montgomery has been accused of falsely claiming that Harmony was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits and faces perjury charges in connection to statements she made to the grand jury. She has also been arrested on charges unrelated to the case.

Advertisement:

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Several searches at properties formerly occupied by the couple have occurred since the investigation began. In June, federal and local investigators searched a one-bedroom apartment in Manchester, where authorities reportedly removed a fridge and other items.

For months, authorities have pleaded for help from the public in locating Harmony, opening a 24-hour tip line — 603-203-6060 — and offering a reward of at least $150,000.