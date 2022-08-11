Local N.H. campground shuttered after bears move in The campground will be closed beginning Thursday at noon and will remain closed until at least Aug. 25. A black bear that was spotted in a neighborhood in Rhode Island in May. Courtesy of Al and Leslie Folco, File

The Hancock Campground in Lincoln, New Hampshire, has been ordered by the USDA Forest Service to close for two weeks out of concern for public safety due to an increase in bear activity.

The campground will be closed beginning Thursday at noon and will remain closed until at least Aug. 25, said a spokesperson from the White Mountain National Forest.

The campground, located 4 miles east of Lincoln on the Kancamagus Highway, has 56 campsites that are open year round with access to hundreds of hiking trails. No other campgrounds in the area have closed.

The White Mountain National Forest service advised campers to be aware of bears.

“Campers and hikers can avoid conflicts with bears by maintaining a clean campsite and storing food, garbage and aromatic items, like toothpaste and other toiletries, out of reach of bears, and not in your tent or unsecured at your campsite,” a release said.

Violation of the USDA Forest Service order is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization.