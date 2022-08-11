Local Skipper gets four-year, $300,000-per-year contract as new Boston superintendent Skipper’s pay package is similar to that of former superintendent Brenda Cassellius, who received $297,138 in annual base pay. Incoming Boston Superintendent Mary Skipper Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff





The Boston School Committee voted Wednesday night to offer Mary Skipper a four-year contract beginning Sept. 26. She will be paid $300,000 per year, with potential raises in future years. The committee approved the contract unanimously, with two members absent. Skipper made brief remarks at the virtual meeting then left as the members began discussing her contract.

“Working with the committee, our mayor, our city officials, district and school-based staff, in service of our students and families is truly a dream come true,” Skipper said. “We have 49,000 reasons to make Boston Public Schools a district that students are proud to attend and staff are proud to be a part of.”

Skipper will remain the superintendent of Somerville Public Schools until her contract with Boston begins. The delay leaves acting Superintendent Drew Echelson in charge of launching the school year and meeting the first state deadlines Monday in the improvement plan Mayor Michelle Wu agreed to in order to avert a state takeover. Skipper is eligible for a 2.5 percent raise in her second year based on an annual performance review. In future years, her raises will be based on a district review of market rates.

