The Boxford bear appears to have moved to Middleton

A bear was sighted Monday in the Middleton Square area of Middleton, town police announced on Facebook, and residents reported sightings in backyards across town and in the surrounding area.

Middleton posted on Facebook on Monday about the bear in the square.

Later that day, they posted again with tips on how to stay safe around bears.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police is now trying to capture the bear, which they think is the same bear that was spotted roaming around Boxford last week, reported WCVB.

The bear has been visiting backyards, and even ate two of a family’s seven backyard chickens from a coop, a neighbor of the family named Richard Ciulla told WCVB.

Other towns have taken note of a bear too: Danvers police sent out a community alert asking residents to remove bird feeders and secure trash, and a woman in Peabody also spotted a bear, said NBC 10.

The “Living with Wildlife: Black bears in Massachusetts” pamphlet the Middleton police posted on Facebook advises residents to remove bird feeders, secure trash, remove other attractants like food scraps or spilled grease, protect bees and chickens, protect crops and orchards, and protect livestock. If people see a black bear in their neighborhood, they should make lots of noise, and the bear will usually leave.

