Local ‘It’s not my money’: NH woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot “Always better to do the right thing.”

A woman found a lot more than cars in a grocery store parking lot — she found a bag stuffed with hundreds of dollars.

Sonja O’Brien, of Greenville, New Hampshire, was headed to Hannaford supermarket in Gilford for dinner when an armored truck crossed her path. The door to the Brink’s truck was left ajar, and a “fat bag of money” flew out, O’Brien wrote in a Facebook post.



O’Brien told WMUR that the bag looked like one dollar bills, separated into hundred-dollar bundles.

“I just kind of picked it up and held it close to me because I was a little bit worried that someone else would see it and run off with it or something,” she said.

O’Brien didn’t pocket the cash — she went right up to the store’s customer service desk to turn it in.

“It’s Hannaford’s money,” O’Brien said. “It’s not my money.”

The grocery store rewarded O’Brien for her honesty with a $100 gift card “Good Samaritan reward.”

“Well guys at the end of the day, if you’re in public… you’re on camera,” she wrote in a Facebook reply. “Always better to do the right thing.”