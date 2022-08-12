Local City of Boston launches website to provide information on Orange Line shutdown "The City of Boston is taking a cross-departmental approach while working closely with the MBTA, regional partners, and commuters." The "T" logo marks the passenger parking garage adjacent to the Orange Line's Wellington Station. Charles Krupa / AP Photo

The City of Boston launched a site page on Boston.gov Friday to share information related to the Orange Line shutdown, including free shuttle and school transportation information, which begins Aug. 19.

Mayor Michelle Wu advocated for a total shutdown to expedite the process of repairing the T and promised the city’s help late last month on “Boston Public Radio.”

Free, ADA-compliant shuttles will replace service along the Orange Line, and transportation officials are planning bus priority lanes in key areas. There will also be “pop-up transit mobility hubs” at the highly trafficked Government Center and Copley Square.

Neighborhood Services liaisons will be at impacted stops on the Orange Line on Aug. 19, the first day of the shutdown, to help travelers find alternate routes, the site says. Riders can also take the commuter rail for free within the city of Boston by showing a CharlieCard.

“The City of Boston is taking a cross-departmental approach while working closely with the MBTA, regional partners, and commuters,” the city said.

With the beginning of the school year quickly approaching, and over 23,000 Boston Public Schools (BPS) students relying on the MBTA, the city and BPS are working together to “access the support both students and staff need, and identify and navigate alternative transportation routes if needed,” said the city.