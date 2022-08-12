Local Large search effort prompted by Beades Bridge jumper ends after missing man shows up at work False alarm. Boston Fire Department divers and other officials responded to a water search at Malibu Beach in Boston on Friday morning. The search was later called off after the reported missing person showed up safe at work. Boston Fire Department

A multi-agency water rescue response in Dorchester was called off Friday when it was discovered that the man that authorities thought to be missing had made it out of the water safely and arrived at work later that morning.

Troopers responded to Beades Bridge on Morrissey Boulevard at 4:30 a.m. after receiving a report of two men in a fight, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an email.

A witness reported that “two men who were involved in a fight on the bridge about 45 minutes earlier had just returned to the bridge.”

When police arrived, one of the men allegedly jumped off the bridge into Dorchester Bay, according to Procopio.

This prompted a large water, land, and air search by state police, Boston police, and the Coast Guard. Boston fire and EMS also responded.

“After a couple of hours of searching, Troopers determined that the man who jumped into the ocean had apparently swam to shore south of Malibu Beach and was, in fact, at his job in Norwell,” Procopio noted, adding that a trooper confirmed that the man had made it to work.

The men, both Dorchester residents, are ages 34 and 24, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Boston Fire Department and reporters from various media outlets shared photos and videos of the search on Twitter.

