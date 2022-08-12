Local Missing Mass. teen possibly in Philadelphia Anyone who thinks they may have seen Nevaeh Mack or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call troopers assigned to State Police-Lee at 413-243-0600.

A Massachusetts teen who went missing two weeks ago may be or may have recently been in Philadelphia, according to state police.

Nevaeh Mack, 16, of Alford, was last seen in gray sweatpants, an orange or pink short-sleeved shirt, and a black hooded sweatshirt with an American Eagle Outfitters insignia on the front on the evening of July 29. She is a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 105 pounds.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Mack or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call troopers assigned to State Police-Lee at 413-243-0600.