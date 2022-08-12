Local Police recover body in Boston Harbor Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. A body was recovered from Boston Harbor near Fan Pier Seaport District in the early morning with marine units from Boston police and state police along with Boston fire on land. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor.

The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe.

Investigators did not release the person’s identity, nor details about the death.

Photographs taken from the scene show marine units from Boston police, state police, and Boston fire aiding in the body’s recovery.

Further information was not immediately available.