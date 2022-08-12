Shuttle buses replace MBTA Green Line service due to power issue near Kenmore
A “power problem near Kenmore,” has been detected, the agency said on Twitter shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Shuttle buses have replaced Green Line service between Kenmore Square and Government Center, the MBTA said early Friday evening.
The outage paralyzed three Green Line trains inside the tunnels between Hynes Convention Center and Kenmore Square, according to a statement from MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battiston. There were about 100 passengers on each train, she said.
