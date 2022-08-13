Local Flooding spreads in and around Boston Garden, Common after water main break





A water main break flooded parts of the Boston Public Garden and the Boston Common early Saturday morning, according to officials.

At approximately 4:23 a.m. police officers responded to the area of Boylston and Charles streets near Boston Common after a report of a water main break or leak, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

The cause of the break is under investigation, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, which has officials on scene.

