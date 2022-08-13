Local North Attleborough priest placed on administrative leave amid investigation The Rev. Rodney E. Thibault, pastor of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish and director of St. Mary–Sacred Heart School, is being investigated for alleged misconduct.





A North Attleborough priest was placed on administrative leave last week amid an investigation into alleged misconduct, according to a statement from the Diocese of Fall River.

Rev. Rodney E. Thibault, pastor of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish and director of St. Mary–Sacred Heart School, was placed on leave by the bishop of the Fall River Diocese.

Thibault is being investigated for “alleged misconduct that is inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior and in direct violation of the Code of Conduct for priests in the Diocese of Fall River,” said the statement, which was dated Aug. 7.

The alleged misconduct does not involve a minor, the statement said. No other details about the investigation were released.

Advertisement:

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.