Local Provincetown lifts emergency order after sewer system is restored





Provincetown has restored its sewer system and lifted an emergency order that had forced the closure of most restaurants and all public restrooms since Thursday.

The crisis was resolved just in time for the start of Carnival Week, a summer festival that draws as many as 150,000 visitors to the tiny town at the tip of Cape Cod.

Town Manager Alex Morse shared the news on Facebook just after 6 a.m. Saturday, writing that “the entirety of the downtown vacuum sewer system has been returned to stable operation and handled the gradual increase in flows overnight from residential properties.”

“At this time, ALL users can begin to gradually return to normal water use: the sewer emergency order is lifted!” Morse wrote.

Advertisement:

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.