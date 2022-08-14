Local Police seeking suspect in early morning sexual assault in Boston The assault occurred early Sunday in the area of Hudson Street. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male that is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. Boston Police Department

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with an early Sunday morning sexual assault.

The suspect, caught on camera, is described as a white or Hispanic male that is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The man has a “thin build with long hair, possibly tied up in a bun or ponytail,” police said in a statement.

The assault occurred in the area of Hudson Street, police said. The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating the incident.

The Boston police encouraged anyone with any information about the crime to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400. Community members can also aid the investigation anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Newsletter Signup Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up