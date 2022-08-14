Do you recognize this mystery safe?

Newsletter Signup
If any member of the public is missing a safe with an OBEY sticker on it, let the Marlborough police know.
Marlborough police posted an image of a safe on their Facebook Aug. 10, looking for its rightful owner.
The safe was found in a small parking lot on West Main Street according to reporting from WCVB.
Neighbors told the local news outlet that the safe had been there for about two weeks. Other thrown-out items, such as an old grill, also occupied the lot.
Any information regarding the safe can be forwarded to the Marlborough police via Facebook message or by calling 508-485-1212.
