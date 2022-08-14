Local Man found dead in water at Brockton park Police said the man was found just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

A man was found dead Sunday morning in a pond in D.W. Field Park in Brockton.

Brockton police said in a Facebook post that he was found “in the waters” at the park just before 10 a.m. They did not specify what body of water he was found in, but said his death was “unattended.”

Brockton police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death.

Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, police said. Police did not say whether or not the death was suspicious.

No other information about the man, including his identity, age, or place of residence, has been released.

Brockton police said the Plymouth County DA’s Office may release further information.