Local Worcester man killed in hit-and-run on I-290 State Police said the man was likely hit by multiple vehicles.

A Worcester man was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash on I-290 in Worcester.

Massachusetts State Police said in a news release Sunday that around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a report that a pedestrian was hit on I-290 westbound, west of exit 20, in Worcester.

On scene, troopers determined that the victim, a 27-year-old Worcester man, was hit by multiple vehicles and died, State Police said.

State Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that the man had been hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer. They said he was likely then hit by other vehicles.

State Police said evidence indicates that none of the vehicles involved in hitting the man stopped, but that it is unclear whether the drivers knew they had hit a person.

The crash remains under investigation by state and local police. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 508-829-8410.

