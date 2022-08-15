Local 70-year-old cyclist doored in Somerville bike lane dies Stephen Conley of Somerville died Saturday, a day after a collision near 1055 Broadway left him with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have released the name of a 70-year-old cyclist who was killed in a Friday morning crash in Somerville.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said Stephen Conley of Somerville was riding westbound in the bike lane near 1055 Broadway around 11:20 a.m. on Friday when the driver of a parked Land Rover opened his driver-side door. Conley sustained life-threatening injuries in the resulting crash and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he passed away on Saturday.

The DA’s office said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities investigating the fatal collision.

Advertisement:

“It is unfortunate for the community that we have to report this accident,” Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino said in a statement. “The exact circumstances of how and why this accident occurred remain under investigation and our condolences remain with the family and friends of the victim.”

As of Monday, no charges had been filed, according to the DA’s office. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.