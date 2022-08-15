Local Five people are facing charges after a fight broke out at a Winchester beach One person was hospitalized and several others were treated on scene for minor injuries.

One person was hospitalized and five people were arrested following a fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester on Sunday night, The Boston Globe reported.

Troopers responded to the scene on Upper Mystic Lake at 8:14 p.m. after receiving a report of an altercation, David Procopio, a spokesman for Massachusetts State Police, told the Globe in an email.

“Initial reports indicated that the fight involved a stabbing but we have not confirmed that yet,” Procopio said.

One person was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and expected to undergo surgery, the newspaper reported. That person may also face charges as police investigate the fight further, according to Procopio.

Other victims were reportedly treated on scene for minor injuries.

