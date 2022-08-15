Local One brother dead, another still missing near ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard The brothers jumped off the bridge in Edgartown late Sunday night. The missing brother is presumed dead. Police and rescue workers on scene where one man was found dead and another remains missing after they jumped off a bridge in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard. Ray Ewing/Martha’s Vineyard Gazette

One swimmer has been found dead and another is still missing near the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed by phone Monday morning.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard announced that the search was suspended, pending further developments.

The victims are brothers aged 26 and 21, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two were living in Oak Bluffs for the summer while working at a restaurant on the island.

The missing brother is presumed dead, Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle told The Boston Globe.

Emergency responders rescued two of four people after they jumped off the bridge in Edgartown late Sunday night. The search began at approximately 11:20 p.m., a spokesperson for the Coast Guard said.

Responders recovered one body Monday morning at about 6:30 a.m., but they continued searching for another man, the Coast Guard reported.

State and local police and fire crews were involved in the search, which was affected by the tides Monday.

“We broke off the main search just around noon today, after a few tide changes,” Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz told the Globe. “With the number of tides that have come and gone….we just have to wait.”

The bridge, which connects Edgartown to Oak Bluffs and is officially called the American Legion Memorial Bridge, is better known for its appearances in the movie “Jaws.”

The water under the bridge is known to be dangerous for some swimmers. According to Wirtz, the channel has a strong current which can increase in power depending on the time of day.

“For someone who’s a good swimmer, it’s OK. I do not know how well these people swam. Certainly if you’re not a strong swimmer, you’re going to have trouble … You can easily get overwhelmed,” Wirtz told the Globe.

#HappeningNow: @USCG is searching for 2 missing swimmers in Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge. Searching are CG STA Woods Hole, Air Station Cape Cod, CGC Hammerhead, Edgartown Fire, Oaks Bluff Fire, Tisbury Fire, Dukes County Sheriff and Mass State Police.#SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 15, 2022

Our marine, air and investigative assets and local first responders on #marthasvineyard are conducting a search after two young adult males jumped into the ocean from the “Jaws Bridge” between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs and did not return. Updates will be provided when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 15, 2022