Local Watch: Gov. Charlie Baker gives briefing on Orange Line shutdown The governor and other officials were scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Gov. Charlie Baker, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, and other state transportation officials were scheduled on Monday to give a briefing on the 30-day Orange Line shutdown slated to begin Friday night.

The briefing was set to begin at 11 a.m. at the State Transportation Building in Downtown Boston.

Baker announced the unprecedented service disruption earlier this month, framing the significant closure for signal and track repair as giving the MBTA the ability to complete what would be five years worth of work in a mere few weeks.

Officials have said the improvements stand to make for faster and safer trips for Orange Line riders.

During the shutdown, which begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, the T will offer free shuttle buses between Oak Grove and Haymarket/Government Center and between Forest Hills and Back Bay/Copley.

Would-be Orange Line riders can also ride the commuter rail in Zones 1A, 1, and 2 at no charge by showing their CharlieCard or CharlieTicket to conductors. Trains operating parallel the Orange Line will be making stops at Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, North Station, Malden Center, and Oak Grove.

Additionally, the MBTA is closing the Green Line between Union Square and Government Center stations beginning on Aug. 22 for 28 days.

Free shuttle bus service will replace Green Line service between those stops.