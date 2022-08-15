Local Suspect arrested in sexual assault in Chinatown Police said the assault occurred early Sunday morning in the area of Hudson Street. An image of the suspect, later identified by police as Edwin Ramirez, was released by police on Sunday. Boston Police Department

A 40-year-old Boston man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on Sunday morning in Chinatown.

Boston police said Edwin Ramirez was arrested Sunday and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of aggravated rape and robbery.

The alleged sexual assault occurred around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Hudson Street. Boston police released images from a surveillance camera of the suspect and asked for the public’s help locating the man.

Members of the Boston Fire Department then alerted investigators to a man they observed, later identified as Ramirez, after seeing the images released by police, according to Boston police.