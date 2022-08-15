Suspect arrested in sexual assault in Chinatown

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 40-year-old Boston man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on Sunday morning in Chinatown.
Boston police said Edwin Ramirez was arrested Sunday and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of aggravated rape and robbery.
The alleged sexual assault occurred around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Hudson Street. Boston police released images from a surveillance camera of the suspect and asked for the public’s help locating the man.
Members of the Boston Fire Department then alerted investigators to a man they observed, later identified as Ramirez, after seeing the images released by police, according to Boston police.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.