Local Water main break causes road to buckle, streets to flood in the South End This comes two days after another break flooded the Boston Public Garden and Boston Common.

A large water main break reportedly flooded several blocks and caused a sink hole in Boston’s South End early Monday morning.

The break near Tremont Street led to flooding on Massachusetts Avenue and Northampton Street shortly before 4 a.m., WBZ-TV reported.

“We have about 30 to 40 breaks a year,” Dolores Randolph of Boston Water and Sewer told WBZ. “That is well above the national standard for this region, but we take any break seriously and we’re certainly working hard on trying to get the repairs done as quickly as possible.”

As the road buckled, a 2022 Subaru Outback that was parked overnight sunk into the hole, according to NBC10 Boston.

“I was about to leave the house and I just opened the door to the balcony in my apartment building to get some air and I noticed this sort of noise below, looked down, and was like, ‘Oh my God,'” the SUV’s owner told NBC. “And then I remembered where my car was and so I went out farther and saw my car was in this hole. Pretty crazy.”

Tremont Street between Massachusetts Avenue and Northampton Street was closed to traffic, Boston police tweeted. There was no word as of Monday morning on when the street would reopen.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a water main break, Tremont Street between Massachusetts Avenue and Northampton Street is closed, please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 15, 2022

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said crews were responding to the scene, but residents should not experience any service interruptions at this time.

No services interrupted at this time. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) August 15, 2022

This water main break comes two days after parts of the Boston Public Garden and Boston Common were flooded in a separate break.

Photos and video of damage of Monday’s incident, as shared on Twitter, can be viewed below:

Some apartments in the neighborhood are flooded – this one is on Tremont. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/gCR16ijcMZ — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) August 15, 2022

A large water main break just before 4am in #Boston's South End caused large sections of the road to buckle, opening up a large sink hole at the corner of Northampton St and Tremont St that nearly swallowed a Subaru that was parked there overnight. pic.twitter.com/Pn2XK4TD5Z — Kevin Wiles, Jr (@kwilesjrphoto) August 15, 2022

A look at the hole in the road – very deep. pic.twitter.com/PfchKzo2O1 — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) August 15, 2022