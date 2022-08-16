Local 2-year-old rescued from pool with the help of a teenager’s CPR training in Abington A 19-year-old family friend counted chest compressions to the beat of the 1977 Bee Gees hit "Stayin' Alive" — a trick she learned in CPR training.

A 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool in Abington after reportedly falling in Monday, officials said.

Crews from the Abington Fire Department arrived at the residence Monday afternoon and took over care of the child after a bystander performed CPR.

“Out of respect for the family and privacy laws, we can only tell you that the patient was transported to a local hospital and further care was administered,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young two-year-old child.”

Savennah Mendez-Rodrigues, a 19-year-old friend of the family, was the one who jumped into action and put her CPR certification to use at the scene, WCVB reported.

Recalling something she learned in CPR training, Mendez-Rodrigues told the news outlet that she sang the 1977 Bee Gees hit “Stayin’ Alive” in her head as she counted compressions.

“Halfway through, I’m just thinking, ‘Stayin’ Alive’ to make sure I’m keeping up with the beat, because he’s so small, so you have to be really gentle with a kid,” Mendez-Rodrigues told WCVB.

EMTs were reportedly impressed, telling Mendez-Rodrigues that she saved his life, the news outlet reported.

The child is expected to recover after being taken to the hospital, family confirmed to WCVB.

Watch the interview below: