Local Boston wants to ban fossil fuels in new buildings "Boston must lead by taking every possible step for climate action," Mayor Michelle Wu said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she is pushing for the state's largest city to be included in the pilot project to ban fossil fuels from new construction.





The city of Boston is seeking state permission to ban fossil fuels from new construction, a step toward reducing climate-harming emissions on a large scale, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday.

Days after Governor Charlie Baker signed a new climate law allowing 10 cities and towns in Massachusetts to implement such a ban, Wu said she is pushing for the state’s largest city to be included in the pilot project.

Banning of fossil fuel in new buildings, forcing them to rely on alternative forms of heat — chiefly electric heat pumps — has been seen as a way to begin a larger-scale transition away from fossil fuel in homes and commercial businesses. If chosen for the pilot program, Boston would become one of a small handful of major US cities to enact such a ban, along with New York City, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

