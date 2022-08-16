Local Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. An Ipswich man was struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train Tuesday morning. File Photo

A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police.

Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.

Responding officers and firefighters found a 70-year-old man suffering from serious injuries and provided medical aid, police said. The man was rushed to Beverly Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After providing the initial response, the Ipswich Police and Fire Departments turned over the scene to the MBTA Transit Police, which is investigating the crash with assistance from Massachusetts State Police, Ipswich police said.

It is unclear exactly how the man was hit by the Commuter Rail train or what he was doing on MBTA property.

Transit Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the crash, but may release more information in the future.