Local Mass. teen seriously injured in rollover ATV crash in N.H. The 15-year-old was med-flighted to a hospital.

A Massachusetts teenager was seriously injured Sunday in an ATV crash in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they were notified of the incident, which occurred on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, around 4:40 p.m. The 15-year-old had been riding second in a group of eight vehicles when officials said he failed to navigate a downhill, left-hand turn, resulting in the ATV traveling off the trail and ejecting its rider.

“A riding companion traveling behind the juvenile believes he was ejected from the machine during the initial impact with the embankment,” fish and game officials said in a statement. “The machine appeared to have flipped over multiple times, striking the juvenile at one point.”

Medical personnel who responded to the scene determined the 15-year-old’s injuries necessitated a med-flight. He was flown for treatment to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

The teen was reportedly a fairly experienced ATV rider, with “multiple years” of experience on different types of vehicles, the boy’s companions told officials.

Officials said that it appears excessive speed was the primary factor in the crash.

The department urged other riders to obey speed limits and only operate “within their riding capabilities.”