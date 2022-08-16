Local Multiple brush fires spread at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus The Saugus Fire Department, as well as state and local police and several mutual aid companies, battled the fires.

A two-alarm fire broke out in Saugus Tuesday, affecting a large area of brush at Breakheart Reservation.

The Saugus Fire Department, along with several mutual aid companies battled multiple brush fires, as state police assisted to clear visitors and identify more burning areas, officials said.

Saugus Fire and mutual aid companies currently battling multiple brush fires at #Breakheart reservation. MSP Troop A patrols assisted in clearing visitors from the reservation. MSP Air Wing responding to help spot fires and hot spots. @MassDCR #Saugus #Wakefield — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 17, 2022

The Saugus Fire Union also retweeted a call for more manpower to fight the fire as it continues throughout the park.

Smoke in Saugus can been seen from 93 in Somerville tonight as crews battle stubborn 2 alarm brush fire at Breakheart Reservation #7News pic.twitter.com/0QI6Mv0Xre — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 16, 2022

Smoke was visible above Saugus Tuesday evening as the crews continued to fight the fire.