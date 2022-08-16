Local

Multiple brush fires spread at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

The Saugus Fire Department, as well as state and local police and several mutual aid companies, battled the fires.

By Clara McCourt

A two-alarm fire broke out in Saugus Tuesday, affecting a large area of brush at Breakheart Reservation. 

The Saugus Fire Department, along with several mutual aid companies battled multiple brush fires, as state police assisted to clear visitors and identify more burning areas, officials said.

The Saugus Fire Union also retweeted a call for more manpower to fight the fire as it continues throughout the park. 

Smoke was visible above Saugus Tuesday evening as the crews continued to fight the fire. 