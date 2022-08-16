Multiple brush fires spread at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A two-alarm fire broke out in Saugus Tuesday, affecting a large area of brush at Breakheart Reservation.
The Saugus Fire Department, along with several mutual aid companies battled multiple brush fires, as state police assisted to clear visitors and identify more burning areas, officials said.
The Saugus Fire Union also retweeted a call for more manpower to fight the fire as it continues throughout the park.
Smoke was visible above Saugus Tuesday evening as the crews continued to fight the fire.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.