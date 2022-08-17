Local Boston police seek suspects after alleged assault of driver by bicyclists in South End A man told police he was surrounded by people on bicycles Tuesday afternoon, one of whom punched him in the face. Boston police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in an assault in the South End. Boston police

Boston police are asking for the public’s help after a man reported being surrounded by people on bicycles in the South End while he was in his car Tuesday afternoon and punched in the face.

Police said officers responded to the report of the assault at 571 Tremont St. around 3:40 p.m. At the scene, the man told officers he had been driving his car in the area when he became surrounded by a group of people on bicycles. He said a quick fight broke out which resulted in him being punched by one of the bicyclists.

The man refused medical treatment at the scene, but he was later taken to a local hospital by a coworker, police said.

The man, who identified himself as Koffi Ballo, told NBC10 Boston that he was on his way from his first job to his second job at the time. But there were so many people in the street, that he pulled over his car to wait for them to move.

Then a melee broke out, he told WCVB. He told the station he asked one of the bicyclists to move so he could leave.

“I said: ‘Please, can you move the bicycle for me?’ He started insulting me,” Ballo said.

That’s when he said he was punched in the face through the open window of his car.

“Anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation or anyone who happened to capture images or video of this incident is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at 617-343-4683,” police said.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Involved in Recent South End Assault and Battery https://t.co/QDhfEvlCXX pic.twitter.com/HB1S2DUSox — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 17, 2022