Encore Boston nightclub fined $25,000 for overserving alcohol

An Encore Boston nightclub is being hit with a $25,000 fine after five separate instances in which patrons were served too much alcohol.

“One of the incidents involved over-service at the bar in Memoire, and four of the five incidents involved over-service during bottle service” — the sale of liquor by the bottle — “and the over-service was as a result of improper administration of bottle service during those times,” the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s chief enforcement counsel, Heather Hall, said during a meeting last week, according to the Boston Business Journal.

The infractions took place between October 2021 and June 2022, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Memoire nightclub, in addition to the fine, is required to complete a corrective action plan which includes staff training, adjusted bottle service policies, more manager oversight, and more, according to the Commission.

The changes to bottle service include that servers must take all bottles of alcohol with them when they leave the service area, that patrons can’t pour their own drinks, and that patrons can never drink directly from the bottle, according to the Boston Business Journal.

“The conditions also include a provision that free-pouring alcohol into a patron’s mouth is strictly prohibited —and that this is considered egregious conduct — and that Memoire has agreed to discipline its employees accordingly,” Hall said.

The nightclub cooperated with the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau of the Gaming Commission and worked collaboratively to develop corrective actions, according to the Commission.

“The IEB takes seriously its role in regulating alcohol service to ensure the safety of patrons, staff, and the public,” Hall said in a release from the commission. “We appreciate that Big Night [Venues Boston Harbor] has agreed to take steps to address the issues that led to this fine, and the [Investigations and Enforcement Bureau] and [Encore Boston Harbor] will be working closely with them to ensure that the agreed-upon corrective action plan is successful.”