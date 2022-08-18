Local Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Quincy Investigators don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to neighbors in the area.

A man in his 30s died Thursday after being found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of a Quincy apartment building.

Quincy police said officers were called to the area of 5 Crown Drive around 12:40 a.m. where they found the injured man in the area of a stairwell leading from the apartment building parking area to the residences. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but police said he did not survive his injuries.

“Law enforcement does not believe there is any ongoing threat to neighbors in the area,” police said.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted on the victim as soon as Thursday, according to police.

The investigation by state and local police into the shooting remains ongoing.