Local Police investigating death of woman who jumped into Charles River in Cambridge Witnesses reportedly saw the woman lying on the ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University before diving in. The John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. File photo

Officials recovered the body of a 32-year-old woman Wednesday night after witnesses reported spotting her dive off of a bridge in Cambridge, the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

State police, Cambridge police and fire, and Boston police arrived at the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a woman dive off the ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University but not resurface from the water.

Authorities searched for nearly three hours before the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit found and recovered her body, “obviously deceased,” shortly after 11 p.m., state police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

Witnesses reportedly saw the woman lying on the ledge of the bridge before diving in, according to Procopio.

The woman’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for a postmortem examination.

Police said the woman was not a permanent resident of Massachusetts. Her name will not be released until authorities can notify her next of kin.

An investigation into the official cause and manner of her death is ongoing.