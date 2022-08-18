Local Police investigating shooting at gas station on Mass. Ave. in Roxbury Two men suffered gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a gas station in Roxbury on Thursday, which sent two men to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to Sunoco gas station at 895 Massachusetts Ave. shortly after 4 a.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said by phone.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests or charges had been made as of Thursday afternoon, Tavares confirmed.