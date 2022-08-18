Local Here’s what riders can expect from the Southwest Corridor bike path closures These repairs on the popular bike path coincide with the first two days of the MBTA’s month-long Orange Line shutdown. FILE - A man rides his bicycle on the path which connects the MBTA's Orange Line with Southwest Corridor park. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The Southwest Corridor bike path will close for repairs from Thursday to Saturday, according to the Department of Conservation and Recreation. These planned repairs on the popular bike path coincide with the first two days of the MBTA’s month-long Orange Line shutdown.

According to the DCR, cyclists looking to take the route, which follows the Orange Line from Jamaica Plain to Back Bay, “will be briefly shifted to an adjacent path on a rolling basis” with a police detail on site.

“The adjacent path is a footpath that runs parallel to the bike path,” DCR spokeswoman Carolyn Assa told Boston.com in an email. “Cyclists will be detoured with clearly marked signage for small sections of the path.”



Assa added that DCR does not “have a way of predicting” how many people will be affected.

Advertisement:

Originally, the DCR announced midday Wednesday it would “implement moving closures” along the popular Southwest Corridor bike path starting Friday and continuing through early September. Following online pushback from riders, the repairs were switched to the currently scheduled three days.

Some riders were not satisfied with the DCR’s announcement, saying that the path has a larger purpose than what the department referred to as “recreational” use.

“This doesn’t solve much,” one person tweeted in response to the DCR. “You are shoving two directions of multimodal transportation onto a thin sidewalk unprotected next to a three-lane intracity speedway. Not good enough and not clear enough.”

Others were glad that the DCR listened and responded to online feedback. “Thanks for updating this, looking forward to a smoother path for anyone starting a new bike commute with the orange line disruptions!” another rider tweeted.

This follows an increased reliance on bicycles due to the planned Orange Line shutdown. On Friday, Mayor Michelle Wu and Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge announced access to 30-day Blue Bike passes to offer an alternate travel option for Boston commuters.

An Orange Line rider herself, Mayor Wu also said she would begin testing her commute on a bicycle — as long as it remains safe to do so.

Advertisement:



“The honest truth is that I don’t feel safe at every moment on the roads,” she told GBH News. “I don’t think anyone who rides their bike in Boston does, unless you’re lucky enough to have a commute that is really just centered on one of the corridors where we already have safe, protected cycling infrastructure in place.”