Local UMass Amherst to house 120 transfer students in Hadley motel this fall In 2022, the pandemic continues to create new housing demands at UMass Amherst. Yet the university is trying to adapt. The University of Massachusetts Amherst said demand for on-campus housing has surged among many students following the easing of pandemic restrictions. Lane Turner/Globe Staff





University of Massachusetts Amherst will house 120 undergraduate transfer students in double-occupancy motel rooms more than three miles from the school, following a surge in demand for on-campus housing for the upcoming fall semester.

Buses will transport students from the Econo Lodge, in Hadley, to the university — a trip of about 15 minutes, said Ed Blaguszewski, a university spokesperson. He said the pandemic created a desire among students to experience campus life, and the demand outgrew the number of dormitory beds. This is the first time since 2005 that the university has housed students off campus.

“A cohort of students, over the last couple of years because of the pandemic, really haven’t had a full campus experience,” he said. “We’re seeing a higher number than usual of students who are upper class … wanting to live on campus. They want to have that full of immersive residential experience.”

