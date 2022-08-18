Local Wandering bear spotted twice in Danvers Wednesday morning Wednesday’s bear sightings come after an array of other sightings in Danvers and West Peabody, as well as Wilmington, Tewksbury, and Lowell this summer.





A wandering bear was spotted twice in the same area in Danvers Wednesday morning, according to the Danvers Police Department.

At 8:31 a.m., police were notified of a bear sighting in the Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street area and then received a second call from the same area 20 minutes later, according to Danvers Police Officer Jason Skane. Danvers Police and the Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to the scene to see if they could locate the bear, Skane said.

The area where the bear was spotted contains the Bradlee Danvers apartment complex, which was built on the site of the former Danvers State Hospital, a psychiatric hospital that closed in 1992, Skane said. “It’s surrounded by woods and an open field,” Skane said.

