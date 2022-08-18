Woman decides to swim with seals at Woods Hole aquarium 

Newsletter Signup
A woman took a swim in an unorthodox place Wednesday morning: the seal pool at Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Cape Cod.
According to aquarium spokeswoman Teri Frady, the entire situation took about a minute and a half.
“I was pretty shocked that she would jump into the tank, it seemed very strange,” witness Eileen Watson said, according to WHDH.
Frady told Boston.com that police were called when the situation started.
“This is the first full-blown, middle-of-the-day, diving-in-the-pool, everybody-can-see event” anyone could recall, Frady told WHDH.
Falmouth police told Boston.com that officers located the woman and she was transported to Falmouth Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
