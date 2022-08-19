Local Crash plows two vehicles into Weymouth variety store A reportedly out-of-control truck crashed through the front of Lynn's Variety and took a parked car along with it.

A truck reportedly crashed through a Weymouth storefront Thursday, carrying with it a parked car it hit along the way.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident, but authorities told WHDH and other media outlets that they believe the truck driver was headed down Washington Street when a medical emergency caused the truck to swerve into the storefront, taking a parked car with it.

No one was in the parked car when the incident occurred, and the truck driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WHDH reported.

Three people were reportedly inside the building during the crash, but were not injured, according to WCVB.

Photos and video shared on social media show the damage to Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street:

A man had a medical emergency causing him to swerve into Lynn’s Variety and a parked car on Washington Street in Weymouth, according to @WEYMOUTHFIRE. The tires were still spinning as good samaritans tried to get him out. 3 people were inside the building and uninjured. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/fNvX6Ruj2K — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) August 18, 2022

They may have sold a million dollar lotto ticket but not a lot of luck at Lynn’s Variety in Weymouth today. Officials say a driver lost control (likely medical emergency) and crashed into a car parked outside, sending both into the building. Three ppl inside but not hurt. @7news pic.twitter.com/fxlvMr9owi — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) August 18, 2022