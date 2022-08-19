Local

Crash plows two vehicles into Weymouth variety store

A reportedly out-of-control truck crashed through the front of Lynn's Variety and took a parked car along with it.

By Heather Alterisio

A truck reportedly crashed through a Weymouth storefront Thursday, carrying with it a parked car it hit along the way.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident, but authorities told WHDH and other media outlets that they believe the truck driver was headed down Washington Street when a medical emergency caused the truck to swerve into the storefront, taking a parked car with it.

No one was in the parked car when the incident occurred, and the truck driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WHDH reported.

Three people were reportedly inside the building during the crash, but were not injured, according to WCVB.

Advertisement:

Photos and video shared on social media show the damage to Lynn’s Variety on Washington Street: