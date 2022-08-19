Local Explosion collapses house, firefighters help 2 people escape State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.





HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (AP) — An explosion collapsed a house, caused a fire, and hurled the garage door in the street, said firefighters, who helped two residents escape Friday.

Firefighters responded to the single-family home in Hampstead a little after 7 a.m. One of the residents suffered minor injuries.

Eight fire departments assisted with putting out the fire and providing station coverage.

State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Nathan Close, who’s lived in the house for 20 years, told WMUR-TV that his son was inside cooking at the time of the explosion and didn’t notice any smell of gas. He said the blast threw his son across the kitchen.

“I woke up and said, ‘What is going on?’” Close said. “My son is yelling, ‘Dad, get out! Get out!’”