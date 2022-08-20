Local Cambridge police investigate shooting near Hoyt Field Two men were shot, and one received serious injuries.

Two young men were injured Friday night during a shooting near a Cambridge baseball field.

Cambridge police said they’re investigating after reports of “a series of gunshots” near Hoyt Field and Howard Street around 10:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were both injured in the shooting, police said.

One of the victims was seriously injured. Both are in stable condition.

Following the shooting, a witness told police they saw “a short male — wearing a hooded sweatshirt and all black clothing — running on Montague Street headed in the direction of River Street.”

No arrests were made as of Saturday morning, though investigators said they’re maintaining an active presence in the area.

Investigators are seeking tips, and said anyone with any information related to the shooting can call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

People can send anonymous tips by calling 617-349-3370, via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app, or via text message to 847411. Texts should begin with TIP650, then the message.