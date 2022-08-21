Local Fires continue in Massachusetts, public caution is advised Locals donated snacks, water, and other supplies to firefighting efforts in Lynn.

As fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, an uptick in smoke is leading officials to issue warnings to the public.

Wildfires in Lynn, Sherborn, Saugus, and more kept fire officials busy this weekend. And while firefighters across town lines work to put out the blazes, the smoke is causing other problems.

A Facebook post from the Natick Fire Department Saturday warned the public that because of these large brush fires there’s an increase of low-hanging smoke in the air.

The Natick Fire Department is asking anyone who sees flames or a tower of smoke to call 911.

While Natick looks to combat new blazes, Lynn has yet to reopen the Lynn Woods Reservation.

A Facebook post from the Lynn Fire Department said although the fire has been semi-contained to the left side of the stone tower and out to both Cooke and Dungeon Roads on Gannon Golf Course, the continued drought is negating some of the progress.

“As the running fire is knocked down with handlines … the underground fire continues and pop(s) up along the root system. Firefighters are digging 7″-10″ down and still finding the ground to be extremely hot and dry as powder,” according to the post.

The Facebook post went on to thank locals for their donations of snacks, water, and other materials. But as the fires continue warnings became necessary.

A tweet from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation advised people to use caution near areas where the wildfires are taking place Saturday.

@MassDCR asks everyone to use caution in the Lynn, Marlborough, and Saugus areas due to increased smoke from active wildfires. Also, please take extra precautions when using grills, campfires, and other open flames, as dry conditions continue to persist throughout Massachusetts. — MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 20, 2022