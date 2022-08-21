New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said.
The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
They changed their minds at the top and decided to to hike down instead, authorities said. They weren’t following a hiking trail and one of the hikers slipped when they got to an area that was rocky, wet and steep, officials said.
The hiker fell off the edge and was found dead by first responders at the bottom of the waterfall, officials said. He was taken to a funeral home in Littleton.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.